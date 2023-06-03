A delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Finance Minister

Islamabad, June 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):A delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar today at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad. The delegation comprised Mr. Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, President KCCI, Mr. Zubair Motiwala and other members of the Chamber.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Mr. Ashfaq Tola Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC), Mr. Asim Ahmad Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division. Governor State Bank Mr. Jameel Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The visiting delegation highlighted the issues being faced by the business community especially the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan on imports. They were of the view that in order to increase exports they required raw materials for which imports were imperative.

The Finance Minister and the Governor State Bank assured the delegation that their concerns will be taken care of and Karachi Chamber being the largest Chamber of Pakistan has a crucial role in the economic stability of the country. The Minister said that the Government will incorporate the suggestions given by the Chamber to stabilize economy and promote businesses in the upcoming budget.

