April 2, 2020

Islamabad, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the directive of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, a fake NAB officer Arsalan arrested on the allegations of collecting funds from people in the name of corona relief and handed over to police for further legal action against him.

NAB is adhering to anti corruption policy of chairman NAB, who pledged strict action against corrupt elements and eradication of corruption immediately after taking the responsibilities of Chairman NAB. NAB has arrested 11 fake NAB persons and handed over to police on the allegations of looting people by posing themselves as NAB officers. NAB has once again informed the people that to immediately report NAB spokesman if any person telephones and make illegal demand by using the name of NAB.

It may be mentioned here that the chairman NAB has strictly prohibited in writing the summoning of any accused/ witness by telephone. The summoning of any witness or accused if necessary, he should be called in writing and maximum efforts should be made to meet him on time and protect his self esteem and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

For more information, contact:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Attaturk Avenue G-5/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-NAB-NAB (111-622-622)

Fax: +92-51-9214503

Email: chairman@nab.gov.pk, infonab@nab.gov.pk

Website: www.nab.gov.pk

Related Posts