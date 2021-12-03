A Feast of Firsts & Award-Winning Features, Short Films & Dialogues From 12 Countries All Free to Stream: True Colors Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 December 2021 – True Colors Film Festival (TCFF) returns from today offering audiences across Asia free streaming of 10 Features, 20 short films and 4 Dialogues. Presented by The Nippon Foundation, the films present new and radical human perspectives about life and the pursuit of happiness. Highlights include:

The world’s first Oscar-nominated film featuring a DeafBlind Actor, 2021 Oscar-nominated FEELING THROUGH;

The first Screen Actors Guild-registered musical with a fully-inclusive cast and crew, BEST SUMMER EVER (2020);

Oscar-winning & National Film Award-winning: THE SILENT CHILD (2017), HELIUM (2013) and MY FERAL HEART (2015);

(2017), (2013) and (2015); True Colors Festival documentaries, CLOTHES IN CONVERSATION and THE FUTURE IS NOW!: Official Selection, Fashion Film Festival Milano (13-18 January 2022); New York Film Award, Official Selection, London Fashion Film Festival 2021;

Filmbankmedia bonus program exclusively for Japan and Singapore presents NOMADLAND (2021), winner of three Oscars for best picture, best director and best actress at the 93rd Academy Awards this year, and ZOOTOPIA (2016) multiple award winning animated film.

Dialogues: Hear from US director Doug Roland (FEELING THROUGH) and cast Robert Tarango and Steven Prescod; Tunku Mona Riza (REDHA) from Malaysia with Singaporean actor and educator, Aidli Mosbit; US director Amanda Lukoff (THE R-WORD) with sibling and self-advocates, Singaporeans Tasneem Majeed and Allan Cai; US photographer Rick Guidotti with Tokyo-based photographer and multimedia artist, Lily Shu, and Singaporean actor and host Oon Shu An.

“There’s no shortage of options for streaming movies on demand, but here you’ll discover a selection not found anywhere else, award-winning films and Dialogues about Perspectives that will entertain, challenge and inspire,” says Audrey Perera, Executive Producer of the festival.

Features can be watched on The Projector Plus by viewers across Asia, Shorts and Dialogues can be viewed around the world via Vimeo, and the bonus program can be viewed on Filmbankmedia exclusively in Japan and Singapore. For more information about the full program, visit the TCFF 2021 website. For updates, sign-up for the TCFF 2021 mailer.

True Colors Film Festival 2021 is a free online event which launches on December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). The first True Colors Film Festival, held in 2020, drew an audience of almost 8,000 from 39 countries.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp7ZhaKBBbc

Media contacts:

Hana Kim Michelle Theseira

hana@lightyears-comm.com michelle@lightyears-comm.com

+65 9272 6747 +65 9099 6840