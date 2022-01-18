A launching ceremony for Web Portal and Mobile App by SUPARCO in collaboration with Planning Ministry held at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute Islamabad 

Islamabad, January 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):A launching ceremony for Web Portal and Mobile App by SUPARCO in collaboration with Planning Ministry was held at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute Islamabad. Federal Minister Asad Umar was the guest of honour. Secretary Planning Mr. Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chairman SUPARCO Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, senior officers of Planning Ministry and stakeholders from public and private sector attended the launching ceremony.

Congratulating SUPARCO team, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that role of SPARCO plays considerable importance in Planning, monitoring and execution of the development projects. He said Satellite technology improves communication and helps to diagnose potential problems enabling timely decisions.

Planning Minister Asad Umar noted that satellite system can be used to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects, and that how well it can be integrated with project management. Chairman SUPARCO Maj Gen Amer Nadeem highlighted the significance of Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite -1 saying that it has made the nation self-reliant in addressing a myriad of socio-economic development and monitoring challenges of the country.

SUPARCO has launched a dedicated web portal (www.prss.pk) from where users can easily browse, place orders and directly download satellite imagery right from their desktop. It is state of the art portal with advanced imaging options for the professionals.

SUPARCO has complemented this capability with indigenously developed Mobile App that a user (from Planning Commission of Pakistan) can install on his cell phone and monitor the progress on CPEC projects. The technical experts answered various questions raised by the audience regarding the efficient project monitoring capability. Chairman SUPARCO later presented a souvenir to the Planning Minister Asad Umar.

