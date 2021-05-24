A meeting chaired by IG Punjab to review latest progress of investigation into the Maira murder case

Lahore, May 24, 2021 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Lahore Police is working day and night to bring the real facts of Maira murder case to a logical conclusion and soon the real culprits will be exposed and brought to justice. He reviewed the latest developments in the investigation of the case and directed the DIG Investigation Lahore and SP CIA Lahore to complete the investigation of the case under their supervision as soon as possible.

He further said that all the aspects including the incidents that took place on the night of the murder should be scrutinized while all the evidence and records should be made a part of the investigation and the real facts of the incident should be revealed as soon as possible. The report of all the progress made in the case should be sent to the Central Police Office on a weekly basis while I will personally monitor the progress made in the investigation of the case. He expressed these views while investigating the Maira murder case in the Central Police Office today. He gave instructions to the officers while presiding over the meeting held on the latest situation.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while briefing IG Punjab about the progress made so far in the case said that apart from geo-fencing in the investigation, all the evidence found at the spot has been sent to the laboratory for forensics while the police considering all the aspects, police are trying to expedite the investigation and bring the case to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He further said that no stone should be left unturned in providing justice to the family of the deceased using all available resources. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, SP CIA Shoaib Khurram, SP Investigation Cantt Naveed Irshad and other officers were also present.

