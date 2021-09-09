Islamabad, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior presided by Senator Mohsin Aziz was held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday. At the outset of the meeting, the Committee offered Fateha for high elevation of ranks of the Hurriyat leader Late Syed Ali Geelani and two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom last day. To pay homage to the lifelong struggle of Geelani for the Kashmir cause, the chairman of the committee moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted.

Some members of the committee expressed reservations over the absence of the Interior Minister in the committee, to which the chairman of the committee said that he had informed the Interior Minister about the concerns of the committee through a letter and he would be present at the next meeting.

The Chairman committee apprised the committee with great concern over the increasing Rape incident, cases of child abuse and violence against women across the country. The Chairman suggested visiting all the provinces and start a public hearing in this regard to find out the reasons behind the upswing of such incidents which was agreed upon by all the committee members.

The committee discussed the “The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2021” moved by Senator Fida Muhammad. Some members of the committee raised objections to some sections of the bill. After a long discussion, the bill was deferred till the next meeting, at the request of Senator Fida Muhammad.

The “Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2021” moved by Senator Sadia Abbasi was also discussed in detail. However, the Chairman committee in consultation with the members of the committee, decided to constitute a sub-committee on the proposed bill.

Chairman Committee took stern notice of the dreadful incident that took place with Senator Saifullah Abro by the Sindh Police. Senator Saifullah Abro said that the Sindh government is politicizing the police. The Secretary, Ministry of Interior assured the Committee to seek written report from the concerned quarters and assured that the matter will be taken up with IG and Chief Secretary Sindh.

On the point of public importance raised by Senator Dilawar Khan regarding the “Non-professional attitude of Islamabad Police regarding a theft incident at G-14/3, the Police officials informed the committee that the case is under investigation.

About Rs. 6.2 million and jewellery had been stolen from the house whereas CCTV footage and fingerprints have already been taken. The chairman of the committee directed the police officials to submit a detailed report in this regard within ten days.

The matter of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Employees Cooperative Housing Society was also discussed in the committee meeting. The concerned officials of the housing society informed the committee that there are 1600 victims to whom no plots have been allotted yet.

The chairman of the committee asked the concerned officials as to why the plots have not been given to these victims yet. He questioned that till now what steps have been taken to give relief to these victims and who are the culprits? The Chairman Committee directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report to the committee within seven days.

On the issue of Ghauri Town and Ghauri Greens, the chairman of the committee said that after listening to the affectees, it seems that a huge fraud has taken place with them and relief should be provided to the affectees. The committee recommended writing a letter to the police, FIA and other relevant authorities regarding the freezing and sealing of their accounts and offices respectively.

The two bills moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz,” The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2021” and “The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill 2021”, was unanimously passed in the committee meeting after discussion.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Sadia Abbasi attended the meeting. Home Secretary, Chief Commissioner ICT, officials from FIA and police also appeared before the committee.

