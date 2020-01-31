A meeting of the Senate Sub Committee on Power held

January 31, 2020

Islamabad, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting of the Senate Sub Committee on Power was held on Friday at Parliament House. The Committee was briefed regarding losses and recoveries of DISCOs. Convened by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, the meeting was attended by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Siraj ul Haq and senior officers from the Power Division, NEPRA along with all concerned.

The Committee was informed that during the previous year losses incurred by DISCOs improved by 0.61 percent. Convener Committee, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz took serious notice of the figures presented to the Committee and said that these were misleading, since fuel price and other expenses have been included in it. Convener Committee, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz expressed regret that even the managing boards of DISCOs had not been revamped. He emphasized that NEPRA should play proactive role in protecting the rights of the people of Pakistan. He underscored the need for affective coordination of the Power Division.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak stressed the need for outsourcing to improve performance. He stressed that Smart Metering is no solution to the Kunda menace operating in Pakistan. Senator Siraj Ul Haq asserted that the common man must not be burdened by fuel prices. The Committee was also informed that the Power Division planned to introduce economical electricity units into the system.

