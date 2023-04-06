A special ceremony was held in honour of police martyrs and ghazis, families of 10 martyrs were awarded gold medals and 10 ghazis were awarded silver medals

Lahore, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, departmental promotions from Constable to DSP rank are going on in Punjab Police and in this regard, 22 Legal Inspectors have been promoted to DSP positions while 47 Senior Clerks have been promoted to Assistant. IG Punjab invited the promoted legal inspectors to the office and honoured them along with senior officers by pinning the ranks of DSP.

Additional IG Establishment has also issued formal notification for senior clerks promoted to the post of Assistant. IG Punjab while addressing the promoted officers said that they should make the honor of the citizens and service to humanity as their motto so that they can achieve success in this world and the hereafter. He said that purpose of promotion is not to give personal gains to anyone but it is to highlight the importance of service to the people and protection of homeland among the employees.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the second phase of departmental promotion is starting from April 10 in Central Police Office, Ranges, Districts and all units, during which the remaining officers and personnel eligible for promotion will be promoted as per merit and seniority.

IG Punjab directed that while treating the citizens with good manners, they should be sympathetic and helpful and receive prayers from the people. He emphasized that solving the problems of widows and orphans should be the first goal and spare no effort in providing justice to them.

IG Punjab also issued instructions in a special message to the force regarding departmental promotions.

In recognition of the eternal services of police martyrs and Ghazis, the series of honouring with medals continues on behalf of the Punjab Police. The ceremony organized in this regard, IG Punjab awarded gold medals to the families of 10 police martyrs and silver medals to 10 Ghazis.

The families of the martyrs who were given gold medals included the families of Sub-Inspectors Tajumal Hussain, Tahir Ashfaq, Ghulam Jaffar, ASI Muhammad Akram, Head Constable Muhammad Sarwar, Constables Waqas Ali, Amar Hussain, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Asif.

Similarly, DSP Kashif Dogar, Inspector Irfan Akbar, Sub-Inspector Farooq Azam, Head Constable Muhammad Abbas, Constable Ashfaq Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed, Saifullah, Yasir Jameel, Muhammad Naseer and Muhammad Tahir Shamal were among the Ghazis who received silver medals. IG Punjab said that in recognition of the eternal sacrifices and services of martyrs and Ghazis, the department is encouraging them with gold and silver medals.

Furthermore, IG Punjab encouraged the police officers and officials with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance during duty.

IG Punjab awarded 97 officers and personnel of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Hafizabad and Bahawalpur with cash prize of more than 31 lacs and certificates of appreciation. 46 officers and personnel of Lahore Police were awarded 6 lakh 60 thousand rupees in cash and certificates of appreciation while in the rest of the regions and districts around 24 lakh 85 thousand were released.

Inspectors Hussain Farooq, Khuda Bakhsh, Abrar Haider, Sardar Muhammad Afzal were given 30,000 each in cash and CC1. SPs Investigation of Sheikhupura and Vehari, ASP Kabir Wala and DSP Legal CPO were given certificates of appreciation. One lakh to Inspector, 75 thousand to each Sub-Inspectors, 50,000 to the each ASI, 40,000 to each head constable and 25,000 to each constable along with commendation certificates were given.

The highest number of prizes were distributed among the constables and a total of 52 constables were encouraged with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

