Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan criticized the lack of a successful agricultural policy in the last 78 years and highlighted the problems of farmers. During his visit to NA 97, Khan met with community members, including elders, farmers, and residents, and discussed local issues and possible solutions. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families of the constituency.
Khan advocated for direct government subsidies to support farmers and emphasized the need for industrial development. He proposed a special program offering technical and financial assistance to revive defunct industries.
Referring to the stagnation of agriculture, Khan said that crop yields have not changed for years, attributing it to the failure to develop improved seed varieties. He pointed to the growing cotton crisis, forcing the nation to import billions of dollars of cotton annually. Khan demanded a reduction in input costs and urged the federal and provincial agricultural departments to adopt technology, provide farmers with modern equipment, and offer direct financial assistance.
Recognizing that the vast majority of NA 97 is based on agriculture, Khan stressed understanding the challenges faced by farmers. He urged the government to provide financial assistance so that they can cultivate future crops and sustain the national economy.