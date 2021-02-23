A Virtual Webinar held between PAK-USA Business Community and Privatisation Commission and Board of Investment

Islamabad, February 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): A Virtual Webinar was hosted by PAK-USA Business Community and participated by Privatisation Commission and Board of Investment from Pakistan. From Government of Pakistan’s side, Dr. Muhammad Khurshid, Executive Director General, Mr. Shamim Khan, Director General, Mr. Muhammad Jamil, DG, Mr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Director General of Privatisation Commission Mr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Deputy Director, Board of Investment, Mr. Nauman A. Tariq, Sr. Consultant, Ammad-ud-Din, Technical Assistant, Privatisation Commission participated, whereas more than 60 participants from USA took part comprising of Prominent Business Persons hailing from Real Estate, Agri Business, Food, Hospitality, Medical, IT etc. Sectors.

The officers from Privatisation Commission welcomed the Pakistani US investors and briefed the participants about the current Privatisation program comprising of nineteen (19) transactions. With regard to interest of some of the participants in Real Estate, it was informed that PC will soon invite Expression of Interests from Investors for a Real Estate Project (Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad). In case of small investment opportunities, it was added that PC will launch three (03) Capital Market Transactions, especially Divestment of 20% shares in Pakistan Re-Insurance Co. Ltd. in April, 2021 and for PPL (10%) and OGDCL (7%) in near future.

Moreover, the PC also encouraged consortium of investors in the said platform for small investments. The participants also showed interest in investment ventures in Pakistan in Agricultural, Energy and other sectors and indicated to visit Pakistan soon, for the purpose. PC intimated to share teasers of its transactions for onward submission to the participants for information and necessary action to take part in the investment opportunities provided through the Privatisation process.

The participants from USA side were concerned about Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan and appreciated that the current Government has taken certain initiatives to facilitate the investors. In this regard, representative from Board of Investment ensured to further facilitate the investors. In the end, the investors were requested for follow-up sessions and sharing of particulars of participants’ contacts for future coordination. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammedmian Soomro thanked all the participants for conducting / holding successful Webinar and expressed hope that this trend would continue.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

The post A Virtual Webinar held between PAK-USA Business Community and Privatisation Commission and Board of Investment appeared first on Official News Pakistan.