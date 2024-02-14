A workshop highlights commercialization of research at ICCBS-KU

KARACHI: Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, the Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has underlined the importance of the commercialization of research to uplift the economy of the country at large and the sustainability of the institutions in particular.

She stated this while delivering the concluding remarks at a workshop on "Intangible Assets for Universities and Research Institutions", organized by the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) office of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, held at the L.E.J. National Science Information Center, University of Karachi, recently. The resource persons of this workshop were Dr. Owais Hassan Shaikh, a prominent national IP expert, and Dr. Farooq Sultan, a prominent technology commercialization expert.

The workshop aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of intangible assets in the context of research products and their integration with Intellectual Property (IP) rights. This workshop was organized to empower the ICCBS community of researchers in strategically mapping out their research trajectories, placing a specific emphasis on integrating commercialization aspects within their research disciplines.

Expressing the critical nature of understanding how to commercialize research in today's dynamic landscape, Prof. Farzana Shaheen said that such kinds of important workshops played a vital role in ensuring that research activities at ICCBS are aligned with contemporary trends and needs. While applauding the active participation of the ICCBS research community in the workshop, the Director encouraged researchers to apply the knowledge gained in their respective fields.

We appreciate the active involvement of faculty and research officers in this initiative, which promises to advance our collective research objectives, she said.

A large number of the faculty members and research scholars from ICCBS participated in this significant workshop, which is part of a series aimed at training them to contribute to the national economy by not only filing research patents but also commercializing them.