AA, SSGC in Naya Nazimabad Football tourney final

KARACHI:Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have qualified for the final of Naya Nazimabad Football Tournament after winning their respective semifinal matches here at Naya Nazimabad Football Ground.

CAA recorded a convincing 5-2 victory against their semifinal opponent Gharib Shah Union FC.

CAA team completely dominated the first half. Najeeb put the side 1-0 in the 21st minute while Zohaib doubled the lead just two minutes later. Naeem fired two back to back goals in the 29th minute and extra time to give a healthy lad to CAA.

However, Gharib Shah Union team made a comeback with two consecutive goals coming from Hashir as he managed reduce the lead to 4-2. However, CAA then onwards restricted their opponents from scoring any more goals and Babar eventually increased the lead to 5-2 in the dying minutes of the game.

A day earlier, SSGC overpowered Abdul FC 3-1 after recovering from a goal down in the first semifinal game at the same venue. The first goal of the game was scored by Abdul FC in the 28th minute by Shayan Dost.

But in the second half, the players of Sui Southern Gas fought back brilliantly and scored three goals scored and conceded none. Abdul Salam scored in the 65th minute, Abdul Waheed in the 69th minute and Ali Khan in the 86th minute to ensure a victory and a place in the final.