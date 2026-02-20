Paramilitary forces have arrested four suspected members of a notorious criminal gang in Karachi, including one individual accused of murder and another allegedly involved in robberies of over 47 million rupees and two and a half kilograms of gold.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) confirmed today that the arrests were made during an intelligence-based operation in the city’s Sherpao Colony area. The detainees are believed to be part of the “Aamri dacoit gang,” involved in numerous incidents of street crime and robbery.
The arrested suspects were identified as Imran alias Machar son of Sultan Khan, Ghufran son of Syed Fazal Mastan Shah, Nazir son of Khambeer Jokhio, and Muhammad Zeeshan Awan son of Muhammad Arzam.
According to details released by the Rangers, Imran alias Machar is involved in several major robberies, including an armed robbery of approximately 47 million rupees, the theft of two and a half kilograms of gold from a jewelry shop, and snatching over 800 mobile phones. Meanwhile, the second suspect, Ghufran, is accused of shooting and killing a person at 89 Mor in the Landhi area.
The criminal gang was reportedly active in several areas of the city, including Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Steel Town, Malir, and Shah Latif Town.
Authorities recovered two 9mm pistols with ammunition, one motorcycle, three mobile phones, and some cash from the suspects’ possession.
The spokesperson stated that these individuals are habitual criminals and have multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against them in various police stations. Raids are being conducted to arrest their remaining accomplices.
All four detainees, along with the recovered weapons and other items, have been handed over to the police for further legal action. The Rangers have also appealed to the public to report any information about criminal elements to their helpline or WhatsApp number, assuring that the informant’s identity will be kept confidential.