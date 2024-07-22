New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of endangering the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his incarceration in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.
According to Kashmir Media Service, during a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh expressed grave concerns about Kejriwal’s health based on his latest medical reports, suggesting a significant risk to his well-being. Singh alleged, “There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail,” and criticized the BJP for what he described as a “sinister plan.”
Further controversies arise from communications attributed to Lt Governor VK Saxena, which Singh claimed insinuated that Kejriwal might be deliberately compromising his own health. Additionally, the AAP refuted claims that Kejriwal was refusing food and medication, highlighting a report from the Tihar Jail’s Superintendent that indicated Kejriwal’s intake of low-calorie meals was a choice, despite access to adequate home-cooked food.
