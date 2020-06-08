National

Abdul Razzak Dawood calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Monday). They discussed different matters during the meeting.

