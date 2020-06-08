Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
Abdul Razzak Dawood calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan
June 8, 2020
Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Monday). They discussed different matters during the meeting.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner