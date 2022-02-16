Absentees warned of action

DALBANDIN: Assistant Commissioner, Dalbandin, Muhammad Irfan Khilji, has said that under BEEDA Act, 2011.

These views were expressed by him during surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Dalbandin on Wednesday. Expressing indignation over the absence of doctors and staff from performing their duties, he said that it was not justice with the people, particularly with patients, to remain absent from official duties without any justification.

He said if anyone found negligent in performing official duties in health and education sectors of the district, strict disciplinary proceedings under Balochistan Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act, 2011 would be initiated against him.