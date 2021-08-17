AC Gwadar accused of disrupting NP’s peaceful protest

QUETTA: Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Central President, National Party and Jan Muhammad Buledi, Central Secretary General, said Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner, Gwadar, had disrupted peaceful protest demonstration of National Party at the behest of government of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, they said that National Party staged a peaceful demonstration, demanding electricity and pure drinking water for the inhabitants of Gwadar and banning the unlawful fishing in the maritime limit of Gwadar, but Assistant Commissioner, Gwadar not only disrupted the peaceful demonstration but also tortured office-bearers and workers of National Party.

They said if government of Balochistan did not initiate strict disciplinary proceedings against the concerned Assailant Commissioner, Gwadar, National Party would chalk out future course of action.