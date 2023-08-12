Accused supplying drugs to varsity students captured

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler from Federal Urdu University.

According to SP Gulshan, Uzair Ahmed, accused Ibrahim was apprehended for supplying drugs to students at the Federal Urdu University.

It was further revealed that the suspect was found in possession of 2,100 grams of hashish at the time of his arrest, moreover, the arrest was made on Intelligence-based information.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the suspect under the Narcotics Act.

The suspect was involved in supplying narcotics to university students, and information is being extracted from the arrested suspect’s associates.

SP Uzair Ahmed further stated that a crackdown against drug dealers is underway, with heightened vigilance outside all educational institutions. The police is determined to ensure that the future of students remains untarnished and unaffected.