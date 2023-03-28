ACE Punjab summons Buzdar for building house on state property

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Tuesday summoned the former chief minister Usman Buzdar for building Buzdar’s house on the state’s property.

As per details, the ACE said that the state’s property worth billion is under the possession of the former chief minister Punjab in Fort Munro. Usman Buzdar constructed Buzdar House on two canals of the total property and grabbed two canals’ commercial property by misusing his powers, the ACE added.

The ACE issued the notices to Buzdar and summoned him on March 30. They also summoned the officers from the finance department. Earlier, former Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar failed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the third time in assets beyond income case.

Buzdar had submitted his reply to NAB through his counsel after he was directed to provide complete records of postings and transfers he had approved as the Punjab chief minister.