Achakzai warns to crush BLF, BLA terrorists if they infiltrate our borders

QUETTA: Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said that the entire nation stood united by Pakistan Army, and terrorists belonging to Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) would be swiftly and decisively crushed.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he stated: “The people of Balochistan express their deep gratitude to Pakistan Military for its unwavering protection. The entire nation stands united with you, yesterday, today, and tomorrow."

He said that the terrorists belonging to BLF and BLA would be swiftly and decisively crushed, whether they attempt to infiltrate our borders or operate from within.

After a recent airstrike in Balochistan area, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran Thursday morning.

According to a statement by the foreign office, a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her statement said that over the last several years, Pakistan in its engagements with Iran consistently shared serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. She said Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.