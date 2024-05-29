Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths in a traffic accident in Washuk, Balochistan.
Condoling with the bereaved families on Wednesday, they prayed for the departed souls. They said we stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time.
The Acting President prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the accident. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident in Washuk district of Balochistan.
The Prime Minister also directed to provide all possible medical aid to those injured in the accident. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in Balochistan, at least 28 people including women and children were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in District Washuk on Wednesday.