Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have appreciated the officers and jawans of the security forces for their successful operation against Khwarij in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District, resulting in killing of four Khawarij.
According to Radio Pakistan, in a statement issued today, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said the security forces targeted the hideouts of the terrorists with utmost valor and professionalism.
He also expressed the national resolve to continue operations until the complete elimination of Fitna al-Khwarij.
In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue the fight against terrorism till complete elimination of the menace from the country.
Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our security forces in this fight against terrorism.