Action should be taken against anti-social elements and their patrons who perturb noble citizens: IG Punjab

Lahore, February 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Spokesperson Punjab Police said that as per directions of IG Punjab, massive crackdown against criminal elements is underway across province. During first month of this year 15741 rascals were arrested in different categories of crime in the province.

He said that a total of 7242 proclaimed offenders, 2859 target offenders, 5388 court absconders and 252 thugs/rascals were arrested during the month of January. While sharing region wise details, he added that in Lahore, 129 rascals, 410 proclaimed offenders, 610 target offenders and 1268 court absconders were rounded up.

In Sheikhupura region, one rascal, 556 proclaimed offenders, 200 target offenders and 406 court absconders were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 15 rascals, 1270 proclaimed offenders, 286 target offenders and 955 court absconders were arrested.

Likewise, In Rawalpindi region, 22 rascals, 342 proclaimed offenders, 257 target offenders and 438 court absconders were arrested. In Sargodha region, 22 rascals, 426 proclaimed offenders, 98 target offenders and 579 court absconders were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 1002 proclaimed offenders, 879 target offenders and 536 court absconders were arrested.

Similarly, In Multan region, 828 proclaimed offenders, 394 target criminals and 305 court absconders were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 2 rascals, 652 proclaimed offenders, 80 target criminals and 235 court absconders were arrested.

In DG Khan Region, 14 rascals, 849 proclaimed offenders, 38 target offenders and 287 court absconders were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 47 rascals, 907 proclaimed offenders, 17 target offenders and 379 court absconders were arrested. He said that as per directions of IG Punjab, crackdown against criminals would continue on daily basis.

