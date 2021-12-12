Additional District and Sessions Judges trained in Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures at Federal Judicial Academy

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Registrar, Lahore High Court, Mr. Irfan Ahmad Saeed awarded certificates to the Additional District and Sessions Judges in the certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on “Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures” held at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on December 11, 2021.

The Registrar lauded the course content and sounded his optimism by saying, “This training will definitely have sustained impact in the minds of judicial officers in performing their roles and responsibilities holistically in criminal cases. We wish that the FJA conduct more such like trainings in the future.”

Earlier, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah, also welcomed the Chief Guest. In the end, the Chief Guest awarded certificates to 30 Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the ceremony.

