Additional Session Judge injuries after being hit by stray bullet in Chaman

CHAMAN: Additional Session Judge, Chaman sustained injuries after being hit by a stray bullet in judges colony area of Chaman in Balochistan province on Monday. Condition of the Additional Session Judge was reported to be stable.

According to police, Additional Session Judge, Chaman, Rehmatullah Umrani was at home in Judges colony when he was hit by a stray bullet in the leg. The injured Additional Session Judge, stated to be in stable condition, was shifted to Chaman Hospital for treatment. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.