Adherence to SoPs imperative for countering third wave of COVID: Faisal

Islamabad, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan says strict adherence to SoPs is imperative for countering third wave of COVID-19. Addressing media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said people are encouraged to vaccinate themselves on priority basis to get rid of Corona risks.

The Special Assistant said according to latest figures, due to effective implementations of SoPs, decline in Corona cases has been recorded. He said efforts of NCOC in this regard are appreciable. Rejecting the speculations regarding non-availability of Sinopharm vaccine in the country, he said the vaccination campaign will continue without any break. He said the vaccination for 40 above have already been started from 12th of this month.

