Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that reconstruction of Shaheed Millat Expressway’s Roads will be completed in one year

Karachi, September 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government’s Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that reconstruction of Shaheed Millat Expressway’s Roads will be completed in one year. “These roads will be constructed from KPT Flyover to the Manzoor Colony Fire Station. No law regarding domicile and PRC has been made in recent days, nor has the cabinet approved any such law. After the rains, the reconstruction of the city’s roads has started.

The roads will be improved at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion, the Administrator said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shaheed Millat Expressway here. Earlier, the Administrator also cut the ribbon and started the construction work.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Works Syed Azhar Ali Shah, People’s Party leader Shakeel Chaudhry and other leaders were also present. The Administrator Karachi said that along with these roads, service roads, footpaths, street lights and drainage system have also been included in the project. He said that the roads of this mega project will be developed on a long-life pattern.

He said that with the construction of the road, the residents of Defense, Korangi Industrial Area, Qayyumabad and adjoining areas will be able to travel in less time. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the width of the main road is 40 feet while a 4.52 km dual carriageway will be constructed. He requested those who are doing politics on flood disasters that this is not the time for politics, everyone needs to work together with unity and solidarity.

The Administrator said that the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Pakistan People’s Party are helping the flood victims as per the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Our Chairman and the Chief Minister of Sindh are himself supervising the work in Sindh,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this year there has been extremely heavy rain compared to previous years, which has caused severe damage to several districts of Sindh. He said that the road construction and repair work could not be done during the rains, but now the work has started. He said that two more roads are added you the project of under-construction roads of Site Industrial Area. The Administrator said that the carpeting of roads in Central District is being completed the road construction works will continue on daily basis.

For more information, contact:

Administrator Secretariat

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)

City District Government Complex, 1st Floor, Civic Centre,

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

Tel: +92-21-99232400-01

Fax: +92-21-99232406

Email: administrator@karachicity.gov.pk

The post Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that reconstruction of Shaheed Millat Expressway’s Roads will be completed in one year appeared first on Official News Pakistan.