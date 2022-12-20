Administrator Karachi thanks China for donating Rs21.7m for rehabilitation

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday thanked the Mayor of Shanghai and the Government of China for donating Rs21.7 million for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during rains and floods.

Consul General of China, Mr. Li Bijian called on Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman who said that the money given as a donation by the Shanghai Municipal Government will be spent on the development and infrastructure maintenance of Karachi.

Consul General of China, Mr. Li Bijian formerly handed over the cheque given by the Shanghai Municipal Government to Administrator Karachi and said that it is a gift from the citizens of Shanghai for restoration of the infrastructure of Karachi affected after the rains. Mr. Li Bijian also invited Administrator Karachi to visit China.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that Karachi and Shanghai are twin cities, the friendship between China and Pakistan is undying. He said that the he people of both the countries have love for each other and a spirit of brotherhood.

“Mayor of Shanghai, Mr. Gong Zheng had visited KMC which is a source of great joy and pride for us. KMC and Shanghai local governments will work together for the development of Karachi. Technical support of China for improving the infrastructure of Karachi will continue for Karachi,” he added.

The Administrator Karachi also handed over a letter of thanks for Mayor Shanghai Gong Zheng in which he maintained that as the Administrator Karachi, it is his responsibility to ensure that the donated money is spent on the maintenance and development of Karachi’s infrastructure.

He said that due to the monsoon rains, Karachi has been badly affected and its infrastructure has been damaged. He said that Karachi and Shanghai have been declared twin cities and twin city agreements can lead to further development of economic, political, social and cultural relations between Pakistan and China.

“Karachi and its citizens extend their heartfelt greetings to the Government of China and the people of Shanghai for this donation, which will be used to rehabilitate the infrastructure damaged by rains and floods,” the Administrator said.

It may be noted here that due to the monsoon rains in 2022, the Mayor Shanghai Mr. Gong Zheng wrote a letter to the then Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the citizens of Karachi who suffered from the damage.

In the letter, Mayor Shanghai Mr. Gong Zheng maintained that being the twin city of Karachi, Shanghai will help Karachi as much as possible in dealing with natural disasters and all possible support will be provided in the rehabilitation works in this regard.

Mayor Shanghai Mr. Gong Zheng also expressed the hope that the efforts made by KMC to restore the infrastructure of the city will be successful and the citizens of Karachi will soon have facilities in their daily life.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of China along with the Administrator Karachi also visited the newly renovated Council Hall at the KMC Head Office. Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman briefed them about the historical background and other details of the City Council Hall.