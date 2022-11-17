Adviser expresses satisfaction on overall performance of NADRA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik called on Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam here in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, NADRA’s performance was discussed in general and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Adviser to the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of NADRA. Meanwhile, while addressing a ceremony here in Islamabad on Thursday, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the government is striving hard for the improvement of energy sector to provide people an affordable and sustainable energy.

He said we would encourage agriculture sector to move toward sustainability. He said our vision of Pakistan is to energize upward mobility of the people. Acknowledging the problems of demand and supply in the energy sector, the Minister of State said we are utilizing state of the art means to overcome these issues.