Adviser: (Last month’s export figures show improvement: Razzak)

Islamabad:Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood has said the export figures for the last month have shown improvement.

In a tweet on Friday, he said as compared to September 2019, our exports have grown six percent to 1.872 billion dollars. He said although this is better than decrease of 15 percent in August 2020 and I still feel that with sufficient backlog of orders, we can do much better.

He urged the exporters to pursue more orders from existing markets and reach out the untapped markets. He expressed the hope that during this month, we will have further growth.