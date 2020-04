Advisor: (Hafeez briefs PM on Govt’s economic package for business community)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday.

He briefed the Prime Minister on economic package of government for the business community. The package includes deferred payment of existing loans as well as provision of new loans on soft terms. The Prime Minister was also given a briefing on various matters including Ehsaas Cash Transfer Program.

