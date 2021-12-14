Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD visited his constituency and held Khuli Katchri to address the issues 

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mr. Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development visited his constituency and held khuli Katchri there. He met people and listened their issues. People also congratulated him on his appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister on OP and HRD. He assured people of addressing their problems and Overseas Pakistanis according to the vision of the Prime Minister.

