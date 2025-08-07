Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan with citizen cards face a rapidly approaching deadline to return to their homeland.
The Pakistani government has mandated September 1st as the final date for their departure, leaving just 26 days for cardholders to make arrangements. Authorities urged those affected to finalize their travel plans promptly. Assurances have been given that the repatriation process will be conducted humanely, with provisions for food and healthcare during the journey.
The government stated that this measure is intended to enforce legal residency within Pakistan. The information originates from Radio Pakistan.