Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, today issued a stern condemnation of recent unprovoked firing by Afghan forces on Pakistani border areas, warning that any challenge to the nation”s sovereignty will be met with a decisive response.
In a strongly worded statement, the Chairman denounced the hostilities, which targeted civilian populations, as a ‘blatant violation of international law’ and a serious threat to regional peace and stability. He asserted that such an incursion against Pakistan’s territorial integrity is unacceptable.
Mr. Gilani emphasized that Pakistan has consistently pursued a policy of peace and mutual respect with its neighbors and has been a steadfast supporter of a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
He paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their timely and effective counteraction to the Afghan provocation. He affirmed that the entire country stands united behind its military, which he said is always prepared to defend every inch of the motherland. ‘Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Armed Forces possess the full capability to give a befitting and strong response to any act of aggression,’ he stated.
The Chairman issued a clear warning, declaring, ‘Pakistan’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.’ He reiterated that border violations are intolerable and any attempt to undermine the country’s territorial integrity would be met with a firm and conclusive retaliation.
Highlighting Pakistan”s long-standing humanitarian efforts, Mr. Gilani noted the nation has hosted over four million Afghan refugees for more than four decades, a testament to its goodwill. He expressed regret, however, that Afghan soil continues to be utilized for terrorist activities against Pakistan, calling it a matter requiring serious attention from Afghan authorities and the global community.
He stressed that lasting regional progress and prosperity can only be achieved through diplomatic cooperation and adherence to international norms.
‘Pakistan’s Armed Forces are the shield of the nation-no enemy can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan as long as they stand guard,’ the Chairman concluded, reaffirming the country”s resolve to protect its borders and citizens at all costs.