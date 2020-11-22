Afghan Peace Process has entered into its final stage: Qureshi

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Afghanistan was very successful. Talking to various delegations in Multan, he said Pakistan is trying its best for peace in Afghanistan and stability in the whole region. The Foreign Minister said the Afghan Peace Process has entered into its final stage and the talks in this regard are in progress in Doha.

He said Pakistan, from the very first day, was of the view that peace in Afghanistan could only be restored by talks and not through the use of force. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the same message during his recent visit to Afghanistan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two sides also focused on expanding bilateral relations and expressed the desire to enhance trade ties and regional coordination. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts and assistance for durable peace in Afghanistan.

