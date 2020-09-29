Afghan reconciliation leader calls on Chairman Senate to discuss matters of mutual interest

Islamabad, September 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad on Tuesday, and discussed bilateral relations as well as matters relating to parliamentary contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Pak-Afghan ties can be further strengthened by promoting economic cooperation and political contacts. He said there are great opportunities for expanding parliamentary level exchanges between the two countries.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan supports the Intra Afghan dialogue and resolution of the Afghan conflict lies in dialogue process. Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan supports efforts for peace in the region. The Chairman Senate said both the countries will have to work together for peace and stability in the region.

