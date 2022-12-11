Afghan Taliban attack kills six, injure 17 in Chaman area

RAWALPINDI: Afghan Taliban attacked a residential area at the Pak-Afghan Chaman border which killed six people and left 17 injured on Sunday.

Pakistan army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) confirmed in its statement that Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the Civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan.

The ISPR said due to the indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the civilian population in Chaman, six civilians were martyred and 17 injured. The ISPR said Pakistani border troops have given a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled-for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.

The ISPR further stated that Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in the future.

The Chaman district administration has imposed an emergency in all hospitals to treat injured persons. While Levies Balochistan officials said that the Afghan Taliban made a target of the civilian area of Pakistan in which many innocent people were killed and injured badly. The Levies Balochistan officials said the Afghan Taliban hit the Pakistani residential area with mortar shells.