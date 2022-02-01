After Jammu, Modi regime eyes land of Muslim Kashmiris in heart of Srinagar 

Srinagar, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):After evicting scores of Muslim families from their ancestral land in Jammu, now Modi-led fascist regime has ordered residents of HMT and Qamarwari areas in the heart of Srinagar to vacate their land immediately. The orders by the Modi regime forced the locals to stage a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar.

The protesters said, “They have received a diktat from the government to vacate the land on which their dwellings are established.” “We are told to give our account numbers so that money can be deposited in our account. We want to tell them that we don’t want any money, we don’t want to get displaced,” the protesters said and asked Manoj Sinha-led administration to intervene and stop their displacement.

It is worth mentioning here that since Narendra Modi government came to power in India, efforts are being made to effect a demographic change through a number of inhuman tactics including the snatching of Kashmiri Muslims’ land on one pretext or another.

