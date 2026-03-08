﻿After Quetta, Green People’s Bus Service formally launched in Turbat, Pink Bus Service under consideration

After the formal launch of the Green People’s Bus Service in the city, more than 4,500 people in Turbat and the surrounding Kech district will benefit from quality and safe travel daily.

This new public transport project, which has been launched after a similar service in Quetta, was formally inaugurated today by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The Chief Minister inaugurated the service by driving a new vehicle at the Circuit House on this occasion.

According to the briefing given by the authorities, the initial phase of the service will start with four buses. Eighteen bus stations are being established on a route approximately nineteen kilometers long for this network.

Each modern bus has 37 seats and can accommodate about 100 passengers. The vehicles have designated seats for women, children, and the elderly, and there is also a wheelchair facility for persons with disabilities.

For the safety and convenience of passengers, the fleet is also equipped with emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and electronic screens that will display route information.

Authorities have also announced that based on this project, there is a plan to launch a Pink Bus Service exclusively for women in Turbat in the future.