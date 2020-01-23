After recent snowfall Balochistan NHA undertakes emergent steps to ensure earlier removal of snow from affected sections of highways

January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): In recent severe snowfall in Balochistan National Highway Authority (NHA) undertook emergent steps and ensured earlier removal of snow from affected sections of National Highways in Balochistan. According to details, consequent upon the weather alert issued by Metrological Department regarding heavy snowfall in Balochistan Province, National Highway Authority Quetta prepared a comprehensive plan for the said task in order to ensure successful execution of the critical snow removal operation for the safety of commuters.

Routine Maintenance contractors and personnel were asked to deploy their machinery and staff at the critical locations of Khojak Pass, N-25 (2 Graders, 02 Loaders, 10 Tractors), Mastung-Lakpass-Quetta, N25 (2 Graders, 1 Loader 2 Tractors), Kolpur N-65 (2 Graders, 6 Tractors), Khanozai-Kan Mehterzai-Muslim Bagh, N-50 (7 Graders, 2 Loaders, 3 Tractors) Mangocher-Kalat-Surab, N-25 (3 Graders, 1 Loader, 2 Tractors) and Lakpass-Kanak N-40 (1 Grander, 2 Loader).

The field officers of NHA also remained at site during the spell of snow fall and were all time in coordination with District Administration of all the concerned Districts i-e Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Pishin, Kalat, Bolan and Qila-Saifullah to ensure early removal of snow from National Highways and management of traffic. All critical sections of national highways were cleared timely by deploying heavy machinery such as graders, loaders, tractors, pickups and by sprinkling salt at cleared sections.

Governor Balochistan Mr. Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mr. Aurangzeb Haque along with MPA Ms. Shahina Kakar visited N-50 and appreciated the efforts of NHA for clearance of main critical sections and instructed to help district administration and people of the area in clearance of link roads along N-50.Two graders were therefore deployed by NHA on Provincial Link Roads of Kan Mehterzai Town.

Since the initial spell of snowfall, NHA Quetta had been working on all National Highways in Balochistan to ensure their operational activity. Snow Clearance Machinery was deployed from the very first day which was augmented due to severity of the weather. These efforts were appreciated by Chief Secretary Balochistan and he personally conveyed this fact to Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mr. Jam Kamal Khan also called the Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum for arrangement of an additional crane and a few graders. Accordingly 02 x additional graders and 1 x crane were arranged for Khanozai-Kan Mehterzai-Muslim Bagh section.

For more information, contact:

Chairman

National Highway Authority (NHA)

NHA HQ, 27, Mauve Area, G-9/1,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +9260417

Fax: +9260404

Email: chairman@nha.gov.pk

Website: www.nha.gov.pk

Related Posts