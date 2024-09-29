In celebration of World Heart Month, the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) hosted two major community events, ‘Mini Marathon’ and ‘World Heart Day Ride’, led by Dr Saulat Fatimi, Section Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at AKUH, in collaboration with the cycling group Docs on Wheels. Together, these events were aimed at promoting heart health and wellness among people.

According to AKU press release issued today, the 3.2 km “Mini Marathon”, was made successful by a turnout of over 400 participants including the leadership, doctors, nurses, staff, and enthusiastic students of the Aga Khan University (AKU). The participants came together donned in red, the colour symbolizing heart health, to show their commitment to promoting healthy living. A poster competition was also organized, and prizes were distributed among the best-ranked artists.

Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Aga Khan University, shared his enthusiasm about the event’s impact, stating, ‘At the Aga Khan University Hospital, we are deeply committed to the health and well-being of our community. Events like these are not just activities; they are a rallying call to action for everyone to embrace a more active and informed lifestyle.’

Continuing the promotion of the cause, AKUH also organized a ‘World Heart Day Ride’ on 29 September to mark World Heart Day and promote cardiovascular wellness.

The event kicked off at the crack of dawn at the AKU Sports and Rehabilitation Centre, with participants arriving in a wave of red attire. The ride attracted a diverse group of around 600 cyclists, including students, doctors, nurses, hospital leadership, and members of civil society, all united in the cause of raising heart health awareness. The cyclists rode a carefully planned route, passing from Karsaz Road to Shahrah-e-Faisal, then to Drigh Road, and finally returning to the AKU campus.

Dr Saulat Fatimi said, ‘Around half of the people with heart diseases are diagnosed after their death. Our motive behind activities such as mini marathons and cycling events is to create awareness about how to care for your heart and be mindful of regular heart health checkups.’

Both events concluded with a hearty breakfast at the AKU Sports Centre.

These events are in line with AKUH’s enduring commitment to fostering healthy living within the community. For years, AKUH has been at the forefront of organizing events that promote wellness and good health.

By continuously engaging the public in such activities, the hospital reaffirms its dedication to not only treating but also preventing diseases, including heart conditions, through lifestyle empowerment.