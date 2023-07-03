Karachi, AGP Limited has issued a notice, informing shareholders about the upcoming 5th Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to take place on July 19, 2023, in Karachi. The purpose of the meeting is to address specific matters, with the first item of business being the confirmation of the minutes of the 9th Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2023.

The post AGP Limited Calls 5th Extraordinary General Meeting to Confirm Minutes of Previous Annual General Meeting appeared first on Pakistan Company News.