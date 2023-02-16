Ahsan calls for adopting export-led growth model to make Pakistan economically vibrant

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized on adopting export-led growth model to make Pakistan an economically vibrant country.

Speaking at a ceremony here in Islamabad on Thursday, he said keeping in view the prevailing financial situation of the country, time has come to declare export emergency and all the stakeholders including the government and private sector should make exports as top priority.

Ahsan Iqbal said it is also a fundamental challenge of Pakistan as to how we increase our capabilities to earn more as our expenditures are surging than our income. He said in the past, we tried to run our economy on domestic market and protectionism, but time has come that we should transform our economy towards export-led economy.

The Minister said the world countries including China, Japan, Turkiye and Bangladesh adopted export-led growth model and they are now enlisted among the most stable economies. He said our future depends as to how would we increase our exports from 32 billion dollars to 100 billion dollars per annum. He said the country is confronted with multiple challenges today including the impacts of climate change. But, we have resilience to overcome these challenges.

Strongly criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Minister said the mental immaturity of the PTI Chief destroyed the economy and social fabric of the society. However, there is a need to make collective efforts to douse this fire that has engulfed the entire country.