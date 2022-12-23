Ahsan calls for creating enabling environment for women to utilize potential for national development

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called for creating an enabling environment for women to utilize their potential for national development. Addressing a ceremony at Rawalpindi Women University on Friday, he said only those nations progress which provide their women with opportunities to harness their abilities.

The Minister appreciated that a large number of female students are not only getting enrolled in higher education institutions, but are also excelling in all professions. He noted with pleasure that gender gap has witnessed a significant gap in Pakistan as women participation in different fields of life has increased.