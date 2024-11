News Ticker: Interior Minister of Turkiye assures cooperation for return of Pakistani prisonersAPHC calls for international help as India intensifies repression in IIOJKAhsan calls for providing learning opportunities to youthPakistan faces tight fiscal situation as public debt rose considerably: IMFIndian SC ruling must deter anti-Muslim hate campaign: AmnestyInterior Minister felicitates Sikh community on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak DevjiChairman NDMA meets with UNDRR Assistant Secretary-GeneralPakistan highlights proactive Climate Resilience Strategies at COP29Salat-e-Istisqa offered across countryCloudy weather with rain likely in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, KashmirDoda lawmaker condemns use of PSA as political tool in IIOJKMurad, US diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social upliftPM calls for honouring financial pledges to deal with climate change issueRomina highlights urgent need for mountain agenda at COP29 climate dialogue.AAC Mourns Loss of Key Figures Associated with Organization and Mirwaiz Family.Interior Minister meets Hungarian counterpart in BudapestPakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groupsPakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperationPM telephones Riaz Hussain Pirzada, condoles over death of his brotherPakistan’s Climate Change Ministry, GGGI sign pact to mobilize green finance for climate actionAnnual Lok Mela continues at Lok Virsa in IslamabadDeputy PM to participate in Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE tomorrowDiabetes can be controlled with balanced diet, exercise, lifestyle change: seminar toldTwo security men martyred, three injured as FC vehicle blown up in ZiaratModi regime has turned occupied Kashmir into open prison, war zone: APHCWomen chamber delegation calls on Sindh governorSindh governor greets Sikhs on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversaryDrug addict found dead in Quetta’s taxi standUN appoints Mexican Major General as Chief Military Observer for KashmirModi govt intends to erase Muslim identity in occupied Kashmir: Barrister ChaudhryTorching of trucks: Transporters observe wheeljam strike, block highwaysBalochistan CM vows to activate all dysfunctional schoolsSnowfall likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper KPT&T pensioners seek justice and fair benefits3.4 MW solar power plant to be installed in SahiwalRomina highlights urgent need for mountain agenda at COP29 climate dialogueInterior Minister meets with Swiss, EU, IMOs leadersPakistan, Azerbaijan express resolve to strengthen strategic partnershipBISP, NAVTTC collaborate to empower BISP registered families through skill trainingFBR introduces New Payment Creation SystemWorkshop reviews proposed draft of Maritime Shipping Policy 2024Pakistan, Australia T20I series to begin on ThursdayPakistan Cannot Be Stopped from Progressing: Governor Sindh40 toll plazas equipped with CCTV cameras to combat crime: Top moot toldPakistan, Morocco deep desire to cement bilateral cooperationCall for gender equality, inclusive leadership for addressing climate crisis6,000kg rotten and fungus-infested pickles seized from a Karachi factoryMQM will raise voice against oppression in held Kashmir: KhokharSindh approves Pakistan’s first-ever Transgender Education Policy draftSindh unveils strategy to combat dengue, chicken-gunyaFlat electricity tariff across industries demandedMurad, US diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social upliftJam Kamal expresses resolve to boost industrial growthPM reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationalsCall to sign online petition in large numbers for Aafia’s releasePakistan, UNDP discuss collaboration on climate change adaptationSecurity forces kill four terrorists in Kech DistrictJapan approves grant for flood management project in PakistanPakistan empowered its LEAs to effectively prosecute criminals of human smuggling: Interior MinisterBrutal militarization creates humanitarian crisis in IIOJK: APHCGovt launches Climate Ventures project with support of SIFCGovt focusing on olive production to earn foreign exchange: MinisterEarthquake jolts different parts of countryCommerce Minister, Japanese envoy discuss trade, industry collaborationPM calls for honouring financial pledges to deal with climate change issueHeavy snow shuts key travel routes in Kupwara, BandiporaMinistry of Religious Affairs, PIA reach agreement on Hajj flightsCordon and search operations intensified in occupied KashmirArmed men kidnap three laborers nea Duki, torch campMemon orders expediting work on Red, Yellow Line projectsBalochistan grants upper age limit upto 43 yearsEarthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes KashmirBarrister Sultan sees fake elections in occupied KashmirBJP favoring big business, ignoring poor farmers: Rahul GandhiAcademic activities, hotels facilities in Bolan Medical College closedUNFPA calls on Sindh governorPasban calls for saving agriculture from destructionPCMD at Karachi University Signs MoU with Ziauddin University40 toll plazas equipped with CCTV cameras to combat crime: Top moot toldECC approves grant worth over Rs18b for Postal Services, ECPYasin Malik transferred from Tihar Jail to hospitalKhuhro opposes IRSA amendment, new canals on IndusLack of sleep causes psychological disorders: expertsSindh CM, maritime minister mulls plan to develop Keti Bandar as new portCall for gender equality, inclusive leadership for addressing climate crisisMore violence in Manipur as two elderly men found deadPakistan U19 look ahead to tri-series challengeBalochistan being exploited under a conspiracy: JUI-N leadersPresident expresses sorrow over loss of human lives in Gilgit coaster accidentFrench envoy praises Pakistan’s economic reform agendaExperts condemn India’s treatment of Kashmiri political detaineesWorld Pneumonia Day observedDeath anniversary of Shakeb Jalali observedInterior Minister Naqvi meets Chaudhary ShujaatPakistan opposes additional permanent seats in UNSCUK reaffirms commitment to support Pakistan’s healthcare systemsTwo-day Tripartite Labour Conference concludesMehbooba Mufti urges Omar Abdullah to review cases of terminated employeesPM represents Pakistan at Climate Action Summit in Baku