Ahsan directs to evolve effective strategy to prevent outbreak of diseases in flood-hit areas

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairman Federal Relief Committee Ahsan Iqbal has directed the authorities concerned to evolve effective strategy to prevent outbreak of diseases in flood-affected areas. Chairing a meeting on flood situation in Islamabad on Monday, he said cellular companies should also be directed to take emergency measures for restoration of service in affected areas. He also directed authorities of Pakistan Railways to ensure restoration of all damaged tracks. Ahsan Iqbal thanked the friendly countries for providing aid to Pakistan.

