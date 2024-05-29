Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal received an award from the Asian Productivity Organization in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday for his outstanding contribution to socio-economic development efforts through policy, strategic thinking, effective leadership and management.
The award was given to the Minister on the occasion of the 66th meeting of the Governing Body of the Asian Productivity Organization. Ahsan Iqbal was awarded for his achievements during all his tenures as a Federal Minister.
The Planning Minister implemented innovative projects to increase productivity in Pakistan through international networks. He formulated progressive policies and regulations that contributed significantly to Pakistan’s productive agenda and overall development.