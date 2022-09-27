Ahsan Iqbal urges business community to explore global market for exports

Islamabad, September 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called upon the business community to explore the global market for promoting Pakistan’s exports and bringing foreign exchange to the country so that Pakistan can grow faster. He said that our businessmen will have to be embedded with the spirit of 21st century Columbus to go out and find new opportunities for increasing exports of Pakistan, which were vital to improve our economy. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest at a dinner reception organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in honour of foreign diplomats in a local hotel.

H.E. Atadjan Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Mohammed Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco and Dean of African Corps, Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Italy, UAE, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Philippine, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Jordan, South Africa, Malaysia, Iraq, Nigeria, Sweden, Germany, Bangladesh, representatives of Embassies of Japan and USA as well as Zamurrad Khan Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, senior political leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah and a large number of business community were present at the occasion.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the flash floods have created great problems for Pakistan’s economy and urged that the foreign diplomats should play role to enhance the exports of Pakistan to foreign markets that would provide important cushion to our economy. He said that Pakistan was producing many quality products including marble and granite, textiles, surgical instruments, medical equipment, chemical and pharma products, sports goods, leather products, food products including rice, fruits and vegetables, IT products and IT enabled services and cooperation of foreign diplomats was important to increase their exports.

H.E. Atadjan Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps and H.E. Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy also spoke at the occasion and assured of their cooperation to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan in the international market.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari newly elected President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik and Zafar Bakhtawari former Presidents ICCI also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the potential of joint ventures and investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. They said that foreign diplomats should cooperate in bringing more foreign investment to Pakistan that would enable our country to achieve sustainable economic growth and address economic challenges with ease.

