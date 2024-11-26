Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal today pledged to introduce a modern curriculum compatible with 21st-century requirements, in collaboration with provincial governments.
Addressing the National Curriculum Summit in the federal capital, he underscored the need to connect students with their cultural heritage while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Mr Iqbal announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art teacher training centre in Islamabad as part of broader efforts to enhance the quality of education. Reforms in the examination system were also highlighted as a key priority.
‘The curriculum must reflect our local context while promoting civic responsibility, tolerance, and the ability to tackle contemporary challenges,’ the minister remarked. The initiative aims to align education with global standards while preserving national identity, according to the minister.