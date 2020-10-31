AI urges India to halt its suppression of dissent in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):The London-based Amnesty International has urged Indian government to immediately halt its intensifying suppression of dissent in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The demand was made in a statement, following a series of raids by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency on the homes and premises of civil society groups, human rights defenders and journalists in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Acting Secretary General of Amnesty International Julie Verhaar, in the statement, said these raids are an alarming reminder that India’s government is determined to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied valley. She said Indian authorities are targeting these civil society and media groups because they are continuously reporting and advocating the rights of the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite a harsh communications blackout imposed since 5th August last year.

